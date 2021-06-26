Save $0.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Charlottesville

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Charlottesville, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 3171 District Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1700 N Emmet St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3171 District Ave, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 2.92

Sam's Club 970 Hilton Heights Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Shell 1129 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 1172 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 1192 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Wawa 820 Pantops Corner Way, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.