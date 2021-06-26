Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tuscaloosa

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Tuscaloosa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at C-Mart at 2800 Mcfarland Blvd . Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Chevron at 5201 Al-69 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

C-Mart 2800 Mcfarland Blvd , Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ --

Marathon 1000 Lurleen B Wallace Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1640 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Shell 1325 Lurleen Wallace, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Circle K 5525 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.91

Shell 7000 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.