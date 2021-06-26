Provo gas at $3.11 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PROVO, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Provo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.54 at Shell at 545 N 900 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Provo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.46 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.64
$3.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.35
$3.58
$3.78
$--
|card
card$3.35
$3.58
$3.78
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.38
$--
$--
$3.75
|card
card$3.36
$3.70
$3.91
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$3.58
$3.78
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.