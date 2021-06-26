Provo gas at $3.11 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PROVO, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Provo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.54 at Shell at 545 N 900 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Provo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.46 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1313 S University Ave, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.43 $ --

Costco 648 E 800 S , Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Shell 1520 S State St, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ --

Chevron 1320 S State St, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ --

Flying J 1460 N 1750 W, Springville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75 card card $ 3.36 $ 3.70 $ 3.91 $ 3.75

Maverik 1509 No. 1750 W., Springville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.