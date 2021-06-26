Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Has Disabled Her Instagram Comments Following #FreeBritney Backlash

Elite Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney stans clearly aren’t very happy with Jamie Lynn right now. After Britney Spears’ testimony asking for legal action to end her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23, fans began noticing that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was silent about the issue. Fans touting the #FreeBritney movement across social media expressed their disapproval of Jamie Lynn’s silence, reading it as compliance or support of the conservatorship currently in place. Likely because of the negative comments flooding her social media, Jamie Lynn Spears disabled her Instagram comments shortly after Britney’s hearing, and it’s a lot.

www.elitedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Jamie Lynn Spears flaunts killer legs in pantless flower fest

Jamie Lynn Spears is showing the world that killer legs headlines aren’t just for sister Britney Spears. The 30-year-old actress and singer, majorly in the news of late as she backs her 39-year-old sibling, has been keeping it light over on her Instagram stories – Jamie Lynn was all legs last night as she went no-pants and showed off a bouquet of flowers, with the story taking an upbeat turn as Jamie Lynn makes headlines for receiving death threats.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesCBS News

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on Britney Spears court hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears, the 30-year-old sister of Britney Spears, has broken her silence after the pop star told a court Wednesday about what she called an "abusive" conservatorship. Among the many allegations she made made in court, Britney said her family "has lived off of" her conservatorship for 13 years....
CelebritiesNME

Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out in support for Britney: “I’m so proud of her for using her voice”

Jamie Lynn Spears has voiced her support for bigger sister Britney, after the latter singer addressed a Los Angeles court last week about her “abusive” conservatorship. In a series of candid videos posted to her Instagram Story yesterday (July 28), Jamie Lynn explained why she’d previously kept silent on the topic of Britney’s conservatorship, saying she intentionally held off voicing her opinions until Britney was given a platform to make her own statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Celebritiesdrurymirror.org

Zoey 101, Jamie Lynn appear to OK! annual that she was pregnant aboriginal

As added capacity about Britney Spears’ clandestine activity abide to be fabricated accessible amidst her conservatorship battle, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears affairs to allotment her own claimed story. On July 9, since-revised listings from Hachette Book Group on Amazon and added websites adumbrated that the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum...
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Jamie Lynn’s Husband Just Defended Her After Britney Said She Wants to ‘Sue’ Her ‘Family’

Defending his wife. Jamie Lynn Spears‘ husband, Jamie Watson, responded to Britney Spears’ court hearing after she said she wants to “sue” her “family.”. In an interview with The New York Post on Friday, June 25, Watson—who has been married to Jamie Lynn since 2014—defended his wife from critics who think she’s complicit in Britney’s conservatorship. “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”
CelebritiesElite Daily

Here's Where Britney Stands With Her Family After Her Conservatorship Testimony

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage,Bryan Steffy/WireImage, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images. In Elite Daily’s It’s Complicated series, we dissect the biggest celebrity drama to find out what happened in front of the camera, behind the scenes, and everywhere in between. In this piece, we look at the status of Britney Spears’ relationships with her family members amid her legal battle to end her conservatorship.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Britney's Mom Supported Her After Her Court Testimony In A Major Way

After Britney Spears broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a shocking court testimony on June 23, a few of her family members spoke out to share their reactions. Her father, Jamie Spears, who is co-conservator of her $60 million estate, said he was “sorry to see his daughter in so much pain.” Meanwhile, Britney’s sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears, revealed she supports the singer’s decision to end her conservatorship. Even the star’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who’s the father of her two sons, Sean and Jayden, backed her in a statement. Now, her mom, Lynne Spears', reaction to Britney's court testimony shows she wants what’s best for her daughter, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy