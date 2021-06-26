Jamie Lynn Has Disabled Her Instagram Comments Following #FreeBritney Backlash

Defending his wife. Jamie Lynn Spears‘ husband, Jamie Watson, responded to Britney Spears’ court hearing after she said she wants to “sue” her “family.”. In an interview with The New York Post on Friday, June 25, Watson—who has been married to Jamie Lynn since 2014—defended his wife from critics who think she’s complicit in Britney’s conservatorship. “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”