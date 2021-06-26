Jamie Lynn Has Disabled Her Instagram Comments Following #FreeBritney Backlash
Britney stans clearly aren’t very happy with Jamie Lynn right now. After Britney Spears’ testimony asking for legal action to end her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23, fans began noticing that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was silent about the issue. Fans touting the #FreeBritney movement across social media expressed their disapproval of Jamie Lynn’s silence, reading it as compliance or support of the conservatorship currently in place. Likely because of the negative comments flooding her social media, Jamie Lynn Spears disabled her Instagram comments shortly after Britney’s hearing, and it’s a lot.www.elitedaily.com