Athens gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ATHENS, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Athens area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 645 Danielsville Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1211 Jennings Mill Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 645 Danielsville Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 990 Prince Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3130 Atlanta Hwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.93

Chevron 2545 Atlanta Hwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1031 Jordan Dr, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Kroger 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.