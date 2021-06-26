Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Duluth

(DULUTH, MN) According to Duluth gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4743 Maple Grove Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 623 Hammond Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4743 Maple Grove Rd, Hermantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

Amoco 4221 Haines Rd, Hermantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Mills Fleet Farm 4165 Loberg Ave, Hermantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.14

M & H 1230 W Michigan St, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

Milk House 2701 Piedmont Ave, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Expresstop 701 47Th Ave E, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.