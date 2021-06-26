Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Duluth
(DULUTH, MN) According to Duluth gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4743 Maple Grove Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 623 Hammond Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.11
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.19
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.