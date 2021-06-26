Save up to $0.78 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Elgin

(ELGIN, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elgin area offering savings of $0.78 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 460 S Mclean Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at BP at 4665 Hoffman Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elgin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 460 S Mclean Blvd, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.81 $ 3.32

Meijer 815 S Randall Rd, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 4.03 $ 3.25

Thorntons 900 N Lafox St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 4.09 $ 3.25

Speedway 1775 Lafox St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.26 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

CITGO 96 N La Fox St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Shell 2455 South St, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.