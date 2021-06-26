Save $0.76 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bellingham
(BELLINGHAM, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Bellingham, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Meridian Super Mart at 4130 Meridian St. Regular there was listed at $3.23 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Mobil at 310 Lakeway Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bellingham area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.55 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.23
$3.53
$3.69
$--
|card
card$3.33
$3.63
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.23
$--
$--
$3.15
|card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$3.64
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.30
$--
$--
$3.20
|card
card$3.30
$--
$3.75
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.