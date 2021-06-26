Save $0.76 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bellingham

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Bellingham, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Meridian Super Mart at 4130 Meridian St. Regular there was listed at $3.23 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Mobil at 310 Lakeway Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bellingham area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.55 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Meridian Super Mart 4130 Meridian St, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.79 $ --

Meridian Liquor Store 4209 Meridian St , Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Costco 4125 Arctic Ave, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.15

76 4839 Rural Ave, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- $ 3.20 card card $ 3.30 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.25

ARCO 4240 Meridian St, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Fred Meyer 1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.