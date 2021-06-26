Save $0.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rochester
(ROCHESTER, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Rochester area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2020 Commerce Dr Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1350 Salem Rd Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rochester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.01
$3.49
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.64
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.