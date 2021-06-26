Panama City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.38 per gallon

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Panama City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at MP Food Mart at 1401 Ohio Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 207 23Rd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Panama City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

MP Food Mart 1401 Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

Sam's Club 1707 W 23Rd St, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Chevron 102 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.04

Murphy USA 2107 Lynn Haven Pkwy, Lynn Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Tobacco Outlet 1620 Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Exxon 4131 Cherry St, Parker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.