Panama City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.38 per gallon
(PANAMA CITY, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Panama City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at MP Food Mart at 1401 Ohio Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 207 23Rd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Panama City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.17
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.34
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.34
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.