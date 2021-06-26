Myrtle Beach gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Myrtle Beach area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 1946 10Th Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Grab N Go at 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1946 10Th Ave N, MyrtleBeach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Costco 1021 Oak Forest Ln , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Murphy Express 199 Maryport Dr, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.03

Shell 2016 Us-17 Business, Surfside Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.97 $ 3.30 $ 2.97

Circle K 1009 3Rd Ave S , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ --

Murphy Express 865 Oak Forest Ln, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.