Save $0.66 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Asheville
(ASHEVILLE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Asheville area offering savings of $0.66 per gallon.
Hot Spot at 1069 Sweeten Creek Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 206 Hendersonville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Asheville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$3.00
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.09
$3.29
$2.95
|card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.39
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.02
$3.28
$2.95
|card
card$2.84
$3.08
$3.32
$3.00
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.