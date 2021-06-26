Save $0.66 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Asheville

(ASHEVILLE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Asheville area offering savings of $0.66 per gallon.

Hot Spot at 1069 Sweeten Creek Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 206 Hendersonville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Asheville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hot Spot 1069 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Sam's Club 645 Patton Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ 3.00 $ --

Hot Spot 103 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hot Spot 1118 Brevard Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Sunoco 1563 Patton Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ingles 575 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.02 $ 3.28 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.08 $ 3.32 $ 3.00

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.