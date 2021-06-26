Gas savings: The cheapest station in Toms River
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Depending on where you fill up in Toms River, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
Sinclair at 670 Atlantic City Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 13 Nj-37 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Toms River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.23
$3.43
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.29
$3.47
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.15
$3.25
$3.15
|card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.31
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.36
$3.47
$3.23
|card
card$3.09
$3.46
$3.57
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.30
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.01
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.