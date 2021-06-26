Gas savings: The cheapest station in Toms River

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Depending on where you fill up in Toms River, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 670 Atlantic City Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 13 Nj-37 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Toms River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 670 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.18

Singin 1215 Lakewood Rd, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.37 $ 3.55 $ --

Delta 20 Brick Blvd, Brick Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.31 $ 3.15

Tommie Vee's Auto Repair Shop 281 Nj-37 E, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.47 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.46 $ 3.57 $ 3.23

Lukoil 1690 Nj-37 W, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Delta 247 Nj-37, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.