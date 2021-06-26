This is the cheapest gas in Stamford right now

(STAMFORD, CT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stamford area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 582 Newfield Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 339 Hope St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stamford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.21 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 582 Newfield Ave, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.25 $ 3.51 $ 3.25

CITGO 953 Hope St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ --

Gulf 250 Hope St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ --

BP 351 Hope St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

CITGO 493 Glenbrook Rd , Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.27 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunny Mart 527 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.