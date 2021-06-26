Gas savings: The cheapest station in Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Fe, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 4201 Rodeo Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 1009 Saint Francis Dr S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4201 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Murphy Express 3155 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.16

Speedway 3730 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.17

Speedway 4354 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.15

Allsup's 305 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Allsup's 650 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.