Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bethlehem

(BETHLEHEM, PA) According to Bethlehem gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

SNK Fuels at 1402 S 4Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Airport Garage at 3220 Airport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

SNK Fuels 1402 S 4Th St, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.33 $ 3.29

Gulf 1224 S 4Th St, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BJ's 1785 Airport Rd, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.20 $ --

Sam's Club 901 Airport Center Dr, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.20 $ 3.29

Gulf 811 Stefko Blvd, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Gulf 2038 Easton Ave, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.