Save up to $0.18 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Bloomington

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) According to Bloomington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3205 W In-45. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.17 at Shell at 2510 S Leonard Spring Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3205 W In-45, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Speedway 2700 N Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3311 W In-45, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.22

Conoco 2002 S Rogers St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.62 $ 3.94 $ --

Kroger 2750 E Covenanter Drive, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Speedway 3939 W 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.