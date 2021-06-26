Abilene gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon

(ABILENE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Abilene area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 5191 Buffalo Gap Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Sunoco at 4057 Sl-322, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Alon 5191 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1537 Ambler Ave, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.79 $ 2.94 $ 2.75

Alon 2150 N Treadaway Blvd, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ --

Conoco 1433 S Willis St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Alon 1657 Sh-351, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Alon 3131 S Danville Dr, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.