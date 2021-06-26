Lake Charles gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lake Charles area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Smoker's Heaven at 1028 Belden St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1200 Sampson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake Charles area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.03
$3.33
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.18
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.