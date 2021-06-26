Save up to $0.64 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Yakima

(YAKIMA, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yakima area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.

Yakima Ave. Quick Stop at 702 W Yakima Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2412 Terrace Heights Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yakima area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.59 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Yakima Ave. Quick Stop 702 W Yakima Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Costco 2310 Longfibre Rd, Union Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.74 $ --

ARCO 1601 W Washington Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.97 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 4.07 $ 3.39

Liberty 1803 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.30 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.30 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.45

Conoco 701 N 5Th Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.49

76 777 N Park Center, Selah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.