Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hundreds of 'Grab-a-jab' vaccination sites that don't need an appointment OR a GP registration open across England in drive to hit herd immunity threshold of 85% of population

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites including stadiums and shopping centres will be open in England this weekend in a drive to have people jabbed as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSmFe_0ag20MF500
NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens said the country was 'in a race to the finish line' as the potential of a summer of freedom looms

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the country was in a 'race to the finish line' in its vaccination programme as summer freedoms loom.

The 'grab a jab' campaign comes as the UK recorded a further 15,810 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 9am on Friday - up 50 per cent on the 10,476 new cases reported a week earlier.

Any adult in England will be able to be vaccinated this weekend without an appointment at hundreds of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination sites including football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres.

The NHS will publicise the sites locally so people can choose the best location for them, or they can type in their postcode at nhs.uk/grab-a-jab to find their nearest sites.

Among the sports grounds involved are the Newcastle Eagles basketball arena, Watford's Vicarage Road, Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and Birmingham's Edgbaston cricket ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNgsi_0ag20MF500
Any adult in England will be able to be vaccinated this weekend without an appointment at hundreds of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination sites including football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres. Pictured: Arsenal's Emirates Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5RLE_0ag20MF500
The NHS will publicise the sites locally so people can choose the best location for them, or they can type in their postcode at nhs.uk/grab-a-jab to find their nearest sites
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tE4F_0ag20MF500
The 'grab a jab' campaign comes as the UK recorded a further 15,810 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 9am on Friday - up 50 per cent on the 10,476 new cases reported a week earlier

Buses offering jabs will also operate in Dudley, Colchester, Ipswich and elsewhere, while community vaccinators will visit the housebound.

Sir Simon said: 'With more than 63 million jabs already delivered by the NHS in England, we're now in a race to the finish line, and with this new online service, it is easier than ever to find a convenient place to get your vaccine.

'With every jab give, we are one step closer to our summer freedoms.'

Some 75,963,777 jabs have been given in the UK up to June 24, of which 43,877,861 were first doses.

The Government has set a target of July 19 for offering a first dose to all adults - the date when the final stage of lockdown easing is scheduled to go ahead.

Looking ahead to the date, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt told The Times: 'I think it's hard to describe the lifting of restrictions, after the year we've been through, as anything other than a joyous moment of celebration.'

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi and London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined a London vaccine summit on Friday in a bid to boost jab uptake in the capital, which lags behind the rest of England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmmO6_0ag20MF500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YsYcC_0ag20MF500
The Department of Health said another 15,810 cases had been recorded across the UK in the past 24 hours, which was up 50.9 per cent on the number last Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wdq1N_0ag20MF500
There were also another 18 deaths registered yesterday, an increase of 63 per cent compared to a week ago. The average number of people dying each day with the disease has been nudged up to 16 this week after stagnating for more than a month

Data shows that an estimated 83.1% of over-50s in London had received both doses of vaccine by June 20.

But all other regions across the country are above 90%, according to the figures published by NHS England.

Analysis by the PA news agency shows that the top 19 local authority areas in England with the lowest proportion of fully vaccinated adults aged 50 and over are all in London.

Mr Khan warned the reopening next month could be at risk unless enough people are vaccinated.

He said: 'Unless sufficient numbers of Londoners have the jab it makes it more likely that we won't be able to fully reopen on July 19.

'I'm determined to have not only as many Londoners fully protected but for us to reopen on July 19.'

Meanwhile, calls are mounting for full audiences to be allowed back at live events after a pilot scheme exploring the impact of large-scale events on Covid-19 transmission found 'no substantial outbreaks'.

The Events Research Programme (ERP), commissioned by the Prime Minister in February, saw 58,000 participants attend indoor and outdoor venues across the country, and the delayed report revealed 28 associated positive cases of Covid-19.

Industry leaders said the results should pave the way for a 'full reopening' of the entertainment industry next month.

A total of 64,089,251 Covid-19 vaccinations had taken place in England between December 8 and June 25, according to NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 310,890 on the previous day.

NHS England said 36,944,843 were first doses, a rise of 177,515 on the previous day, while 27,144,408 were a second dose, an increase of 133,375.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

201K+
Followers
76K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Herd Immunity#Uk#Nhs England#Vicarage Road#Arsenal#Government#Times#Londoners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Grab a jab’: Covid vaccine drop-in centres open across England

Adults in England will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment at hundreds of walk-in sites across the country this weekend amid rising Delta variant cases. Those aged 18 and over can turn up at the NHS drop-in sites in the “grab a jab” campaign, which include football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

More than four in five Kiwis need a COVID jab to reach herd immunity

New modelling from Te Pūnaha Matatini has suggested that public health measures will need to remain in place for the entire duration of Aotearoa New Zealand's vaccine rollout to avoid hospitalisations and fatalities from COVID-19 outbreaks. But lead author Nic Steyn says that the good news is "increasing levels of...
WorldBBC

Covid: Luther Blissett promotes vaccine at 'grab a jab' clinic

A former footballer joined vaccination volunteers at a football ground as adults in England were offered the chance to "grab a jab". Ex-Watford and England striker Luther Blissett encouraged over-18s to take the Pfizer vaccine at the "Super Sunday" clinic. More than 1,000 people were vaccinated at Watford's Vicarage Road...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: 'Grab a jab' for all over-18s opens in England

Stadiums, shopping centres and theatres will be among hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites to open across England this weekend in a bid to boost the number of people getting jabbed. The "grab a jab" campaign means any adult will be able to get a Covid vaccine without an appointment. NHS...
SoccerBBC

Covid: Football clubs open up for 'grab a jab' weekend

Football grounds are among hundreds of venues offering adults the chance to "grab a jab" this weekend without an appointment. Newly-promoted sides Watford and Peterborough United opened their stadiums for walk-in inoculations. The Pfizer vaccine is being offered to over-18s yet to receive their first jab and other age groups...
Kidskentlive.news

Children may need to be vaccinated for UK to reach herd immunity

Children may need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 so that the UK population can reach herd immunity, according to an adviser to the Government’s vaccine taskforce. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use among children aged 12 and over but the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is yet to decide whether they should receive it.
Healthgponline.com

NHS England targets rise in GP appointments to deliver government election pledge

The target appears in a document published alongside an updated 'system oversight framework' (SOF) published last week by NHS officials. Access is a core part of one of five 'national themes' set out in the SOF, and despite former health secretary Matt Hancock pledging that targets on face-to-face appointments would not be imposed on practices, NHS England has made clear that primary care will face increasing scrutiny from evolving integrated care systems.
Public HealthBBC

Covid leaves UK councils with £3bn financial black hole

UK councils face a £3bn black hole in their budgets as they emerge from the pandemic, a BBC investigation into their finances can reveal. Some local authorities were struggling to carry out statutory duties and were at risk of bankruptcy, a local government expert said. And 10 councils have asked...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'We can reach herd immunity by jabbing teenagers': Scientists say young people should get Covid vaccine before they become biggest source of infection to the vulnerable

Teenagers should be given the Covid vaccine to help the country reach herd immunity, scientists say. While risks to youngsters remain low, experts warn they will soon become the biggest source of infection to the vulnerable. Scientists point to other successful vaccine programmes – such as Rubella and HPV –...
PharmaceuticalsBBC

Covid vaccine: Steady uptake in 'grab a jab' weekend

South West walk-in clinics have seen a "steady uptake" of Covid vaccinations as part of the "grab a jab" weekend. Vaccinations were offered on Saturday and Sunday to those without an appointment. Some 200 vaccinations had been given by midday on Sunday at Stithians Showground in Cornwall. Exeter vaccine centre's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy