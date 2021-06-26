Billings gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BILLINGS, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Billings area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 2701 6Th Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4420 King Ave E, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 3.05

Costco 2290 King Ave W, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.12 $ 3.01

Exxon 450 Main St, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.29

Flying J 2775 Old Hardin Rd , Lockwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.23

Conoco 3150 King Ave W, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 2.90 $ 3.31 $ 3.23

Town Pump 3969 Grand Ave , Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 2.90 $ 3.31 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.