Here’s the cheapest gas in Cumming Saturday

(CUMMING, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Cumming, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BJ's at 1725 Market Place Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 2325 Atlanta Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's 1725 Market Place Blvd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

Costco 1211 Bald Ridge Marina Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Racetrac 4265 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Kroger 2655 Freedom Pkwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

QuikTrip 2830 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.09 $ 3.33 $ 2.93

Chevron 3275 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.20 $ 3.60 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.