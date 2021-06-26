Save up to $0.50 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Conroe

(CONROE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Conroe area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

76 at 11925 Sh-105 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 447 Ih-45 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.65.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76 11925 Sh-105 E, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Ike Store 12111 Fm-3083 , Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

H-E-B 2108 N Frazier, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Sam's Club 2000 Westview Blvd, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ 2.85 $ --

H-E-B 3875 W Davis St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ 2.65

Exxon 2500 N Sl-336 W, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ 2.71 $ 2.87 $ 2.61 card card $ 2.51 $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 2.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.