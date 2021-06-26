Victorville gas at $3.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(VICTORVILLE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Victorville area offering savings of $0.94 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 14555 Valley Center Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Mobil at 14714 Bear Valley Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.17.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 14555 Valley Center Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

High Desert Truck Stop 15655 Us-395, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Mojave Gas Mart 15322 Village Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.91 $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.01 $ 4.17 $ 4.47 $ 4.05

Circle K 15825 Mojave Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.99

ARCO 15730 Roy Rogers Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.99

Berri Brothers 15482 Palmdale Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.