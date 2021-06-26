Cedar Rapids gas at $2.64 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Cedar Rapids, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Shop at 4201 Center Point Rd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 38033Rd Ave Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cedar Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Shop 4201 Center Point Rd Ne, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ --

Sam's Club 2605 Blairs Ferry Rd Ne, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

Casey's 975 S 11 Th St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.57 $ --

Fleet Farm 4650 Cross Pointe Blvd Ne, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

BP 2601 Williams Blvd Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 2.89

Fas Fuel 2349 Blairs Ferry Rd Ne, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.38 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.