Cedar Rapids gas at $2.64 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Cedar Rapids, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Shop at 4201 Center Point Rd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 38033Rd Ave Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cedar Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.11
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$2.95
$3.15
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.38
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.