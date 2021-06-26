Santa Barbara gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(SANTA BARBARA, CA) According to Santa Barbara gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on gas.
Summit at 8 S Milpas St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at The Village Service Station at 1476 E Valley Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.17 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.93
$--
$4.23
$3.99
|card
card$4.13
$--
$--
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.13
$4.27
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.15
$4.31
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.