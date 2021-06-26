Santa Barbara gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) According to Santa Barbara gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on gas.

Summit at 8 S Milpas St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at The Village Service Station at 1476 E Valley Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Summit 8 S Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ -- $ 4.23 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.13 $ -- $ -- $ 4.25

Santa Barbara Gas & Propane 303 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ --

Fuel Depot 101 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.13 $ 4.27 $ 4.09

ARCO 340 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.07

ARCO 231 N Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Fuel Depot 2299 Las Positas Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.15 $ 4.31 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.