Santa Maria, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1DuY_0ag20EBH00

(SANTA MARIA, CA) According to Santa Maria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Foods Co at 1493 S Broadway. Regular there was listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.75 at Mobil at 1038 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Foods Co

1493 S Broadway, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.99

ARCO

1611 S Blosser Rd, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.99

Costco

1710 S Bradley Blvd, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$4.25
$3.99

Shell

2164 S Broadway, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--

Gasco

815 W Main St, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.14
$4.33
$4.15

Speedway

1144 W Main St, Santa Maria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria, CA
ABOUT

With Santa Maria Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

