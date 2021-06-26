Gas savings: The cheapest station in Santa Maria

(SANTA MARIA, CA) According to Santa Maria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Foods Co at 1493 S Broadway. Regular there was listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.75 at Mobil at 1038 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Foods Co 1493 S Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.99

ARCO 1611 S Blosser Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.99

Costco 1710 S Bradley Blvd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 3.99

Shell 2164 S Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Gasco 815 W Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 4.33 $ 4.15

Speedway 1144 W Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.