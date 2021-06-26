Save up to $0.35 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Killeen, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, AAFES at Warrior Way was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 4402 E Rancier, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Killeen area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

AAFES Warrior Way, Fort Hood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.95 $ 3.14 $ --

AAFES 48830 Clear Creek Rd, Fort Hood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 2.73

AAFES 4250 Clear Creek Rd, Texas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.95 $ 3.14 $ --

AAFES 325 37Th St , Fort Hood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ --

AAFES 1002 761St Tank Battalion Rd, Fort Hood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 2.77

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2900 Clear Creek Rd, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.