Save up to $0.35 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Killeen
(KILLEEN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Killeen, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, AAFES at Warrior Way was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 4402 E Rancier, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Killeen area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.95
$3.14
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.95
$3.19
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.95
$3.14
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.95
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.95
$3.19
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.77
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.