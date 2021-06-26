Saginaw gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SAGINAW, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Saginaw area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 4570 Dixie Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Wally King Service at 1419 Davenport Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 4570 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.24

Admiral 5200 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ --

Speedway 5480 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ --

BP 4480 State St, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Sam's Club 5656 Bay Rd, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Exxon 5605 State St, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.