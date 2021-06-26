Odessa gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ODESSA, TX) According to Odessa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.
Valero at 1601 N County Rd W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1350 S County Rd W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Odessa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.32
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.32
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.38
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.02
$3.31
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.38
$3.58
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.