Odessa gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ODESSA, TX) According to Odessa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

Valero at 1601 N County Rd W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1350 S County Rd W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Odessa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 1601 N County Rd W , Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 2.85

Valero 2000 E 8Th St, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.32 $ 2.87

Sam's Club 4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.17 $ --

Murphy USA 2400 Nw Sl-338, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 2.85

H-E-B 2501 W University Blvd , Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.02 $ 3.31 $ 2.95

Texaco 4203 N Grandview Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.