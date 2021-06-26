Save up to $0.32 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newark

(NEWARK, DE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 900 Center Blvd S. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.11 at Sunoco at 520 Jfk Memorial Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 900 Center Blvd S, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Liberty 728 E Chestnut Hill Rd, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Speedy Gas 1205 Capitol Trl, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Liberty 1005 Elk Mills Rd, Elkton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

BP 91 University Plaza, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.38 $ 3.59 $ --

Carroll Motor Fuels 259 Belle Hill Rd, Elkton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.13 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.