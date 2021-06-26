Columbia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.11 per gallon

(COLUMBIA, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbia area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 1704 N Providence Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at MFA at 601 West Blvd N , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex 1704 N Providence Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.91

ZX 126 S Providence, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ --

Phillips 66 1412 Rangeline St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Hy-Vee 25 Conley Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Break Time 2709 E Broadway , Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 455 E Green Meadows Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.