Columbia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.11 per gallon
(COLUMBIA, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbia area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 1704 N Providence Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at MFA at 601 West Blvd N , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Columbia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.