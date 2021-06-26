Where's the cheapest gas in Melbourne?

(MELBOURNE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Melbourne, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 4255 W New Haven Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 904 Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4255 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Murphy Express 1040 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 3.05

BP 201 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.05

BJ's 1155 Palm Bay Rd Ne, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Sunoco 190 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 2.81

Shell 550 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.