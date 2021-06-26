Yuma gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(YUMA, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Yuma, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
ARCO at 1349 S 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2002 S 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yuma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.09
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$3.11
$3.31
$2.87
|card
card$2.89
$3.11
$3.31
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.30
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.12
$3.26
$2.87
|card
card$2.99
$3.17
$3.31
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.65
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.