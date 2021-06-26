Yuma gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(YUMA, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Yuma, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

ARCO at 1349 S 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2002 S 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yuma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO 1349 S 4Th Ave , Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

ARCO 950 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 2.87 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 2.93

Sam's Club 1462 S Pacific Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.30 $ --

Baron Fuel 2315 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.12 $ 3.26 $ 2.87 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.17 $ 3.31 $ 2.92

Fry's 2350 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Circle K 2409 S 8Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.37 $ 3.65 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.