Here’s the cheapest gas in Springfield Saturday

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Springfield, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Qik-n-EZ at 2800 Peoria Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 436 South Grand Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Qik-n-EZ 2800 Peoria Rd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 2121 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ -- $ 3.35

Circle K 2201 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ --

Thorntons 2208 Peoria Rd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.19

Marathon 2120 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.11

Murphy USA 2740 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.