Visalia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(VISALIA, CA) According to Visalia gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 101 W Visalia Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 110 N Akers St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 101 W Visalia Rd, Farmersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.63 $ 3.77 $ 3.87 $ 3.71 card card $ 3.73 $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 3.81

Prince Food & Gas 133 W Walnut Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ --

Victorian Market 249 E Tulare Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

PJ Express Mart 2407 W Whitendale Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Express Mini-Mart 3332 E Mineral King Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lee's Mini Mart 540 N Court St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.08 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.08 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.