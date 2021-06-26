Las Cruces gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.27 per gallon

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Las Cruces area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2711 N Telshor Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Pic Quik at 1501 E Amador Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2711 N Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.02 $ --

Murphy Express 1290 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.19

Pic Quik 825 Avenida De Mesilla, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.19

Sunoco 1260 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 2681 W Amador Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.27 $ 3.54 $ 3.45 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 3.45

One Stop Convenience 960 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.