Gas savings: The cheapest station in Beaumont
(BEAUMONT, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beaumont area offering savings of $0.48 per gallon.
H-E-B at 1180 S 11Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3865 Ih-10, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaumont area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.51
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.51
$2.76
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.54
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.77
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.