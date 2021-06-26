Gas savings: The cheapest station in Beaumont

(BEAUMONT, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beaumont area offering savings of $0.48 per gallon.

H-E-B at 1180 S 11Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3865 Ih-10, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaumont area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 1180 S 11Th St, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 3025 N Dowlen Rd, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.76 $ -- $ --

CITGO 2050 S Major Dr, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1055 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Bryan's 190 N 23Rd St, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.77 $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 1615 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.