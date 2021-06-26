Springfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon
(SPRINGFIELD, MA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Springfield area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 125 Daggett Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 914 Sumner Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$2.93
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$2.98
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.89
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.95
$3.11
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.