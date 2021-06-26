Cancel
Springfield, MA

Springfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon

Posted by 
Springfield Times
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0ag201n500

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Springfield area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 125 Daggett Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 914 Sumner Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

125 Daggett Dr, West Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.93
$--

Gulf

810 Meadow St, Chicopee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.19
$--

BJ's

650 Memorial Dr, Chicopee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$2.98
$--

South End Gas

679 Main St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$--

Falcon Gas

560 State , Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.89
$2.99
$--

Pride

27 Montgomery St, Chicopee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.95
$3.11
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Community Policy
Springfield, MA
ABOUT

With Springfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

