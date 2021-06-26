Springfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Springfield area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 125 Daggett Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 914 Sumner Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Springfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 125 Daggett Dr, West Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.93 $ --

Gulf 810 Meadow St, Chicopee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

BJ's 650 Memorial Dr, Chicopee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 2.98 $ --

South End Gas 679 Main St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Falcon Gas 560 State , Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ --

Pride 27 Montgomery St, Chicopee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.11 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.