Save up to $0.52 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tyler

(TYLER, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Tyler area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 403 S Se Sl-323. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Valero at 8175 Us-69 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tyler area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 403 S Se Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.91 $ 3.17 $ 2.89

Walmart 428 S Se Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.07 $ 2.59

Sam's Club 2025 S Sw Sl-323 , Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.03 $ --

Zippy J's 1610 S Vine St, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3804 Sh-64 W, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2151 Frankston Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.88 $ 3.03 $ 2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.