Mckinney gas at $2.52 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MCKINNEY, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mckinney area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 202 N Central Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mckinney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1670 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ 2.81 $ 2.70

Costco 3650 W University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ 2.81 $ --

QuikTrip 1750 Wilmeth Rd, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Buc-ee's 1550 Central Expy, Melissa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.78

Circle K 2400 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.72 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 2.74

Shell 300 E University Dr, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.