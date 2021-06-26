Mckinney gas at $2.52 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MCKINNEY, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mckinney area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 202 N Central Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mckinney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$--
$2.81
$2.70
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$--
$2.81
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.29
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.72
$3.12
$3.52
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.05
$3.41
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.