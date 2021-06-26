Where's the cheapest gas in South Bend?

(SOUTH BEND, IN) Gas prices vary across in the South Bend area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 23487 In-23. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Mobil at 501 E Lasalle Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.11.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 23487 In-23, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 625 E University Dr, Granger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

GoLo 1401 N Bendix Dr, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Logan Petroleum 333 Logan St., South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.20

Meijer 3600 N Portage Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.21

Admiral 52384 In-933 N, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.