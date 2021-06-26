Waco gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WACO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Waco, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2301 E Waco Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.92 at Sunoco at 300 La Salle Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Waco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2301 E Waco Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 3.02 $ --

Valero 110 E Sl-340, Bellmead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Murphy USA 8515 Imperial Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 2.75

Murphy USA 200 S New Rd, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.72

Shell 3730 N 19Th St, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

H-E-B 3801 N 19Th St, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.