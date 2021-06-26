Waco gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(WACO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Waco, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2301 E Waco Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.92 at Sunoco at 300 La Salle Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Waco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$--
$3.02
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.88
$3.23
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.