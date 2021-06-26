This is the cheapest gas in Lafayette right now

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Lafayette area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1011 E University Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lafayette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ 2.78 $ --

Costco 201 Meadow Farm Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ 2.78 $ 2.75

Circle K 1111 Mudd Ave, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.47 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ --

Sunoco 3300 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.47 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy Express 900 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ 2.84

Super 1 Foods 200 Destination Pointe Ln, Scott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.