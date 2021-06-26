Gas savings: The cheapest station in Clarksville

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Clarksville, you could be saving up to $0.78 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Dodge's Store at 1504 Ft Campbell Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at CO-OP at 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Dodge's Store 1504 Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.57 $ 2.93 $ -- $ 2.87 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.85

Speedway 320 Providence Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Walmart Neighborhood Market 216 Dover Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.85

Circle K 523 Dover Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ --

Murphy USA 1680B Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.01 $ --

Kroger 110 Dover Crossing, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.