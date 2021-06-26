Pueblo gas at $3.28 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PUEBLO, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Pueblo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.
MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 6470 N Elizabeth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.37 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$--
$3.78
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$--
$3.85
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.66
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.97
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.