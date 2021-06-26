Pueblo gas at $3.28 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PUEBLO, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Pueblo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 6470 N Elizabeth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

MAKS 2535 Lake Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 412 Eagleridge Blvd, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ 3.78 $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 1002 Bonforte Blvd, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2732 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.33

Loaf 'N Jug 120 S Santa Fe Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.66 $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2714 Thatcher Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.97 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.