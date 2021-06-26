Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fredericksburg

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Fredericksburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BJ's at 3303 Plank Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 535 Warrenton Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's 3303 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.93

Costco 3102 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Murphy Express 450 Kings Hwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.93

Sheetz 10 Washington Square Plaza, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.51 $ 2.93

Walmart 1800 Carl D Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Sheetz 9825 Hospital Blvd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.58 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.