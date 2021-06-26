Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ann Arbor

(ANN ARBOR, MI) According to Ann Arbor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 3031 Washtenaw Avenue. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Mobil at 402 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.17.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 3031 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Costco 771 Airport Blvd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.53 $ --

Sam's Club 5450 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.53 $ --

CITGO 2955 Packard St, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 5495 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.80 $ 3.23

Shell 3150 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.