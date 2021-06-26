Here’s the cheapest gas in Murfreesboro Saturday

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Murfreesboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd . Regular there was listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Kwik Sak at 911–921 Medical Center Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Murfreesboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 125 John R Rice Blvd , Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ -- $ 2.97 $ --

BP 1320 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 2.85

Mapco 1415 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.85

Murphy Express 1695 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.85

Dodge's Store 510 Nw Broad St, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.82 card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.85

Circle K 2320 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.36 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.